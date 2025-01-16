There is no doubt that the baseball world was shocked when Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs from the Houston Astros back in December. As people lock in their predictions for Tucker's time with the Cubs, they had to first agree on a contract to avoid arbitration which they have done.

As reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Tucker will sign a $16.5 million contract with Chicago for the year 2025 to prevent a further hearing. Tucker will now provide services for the historic team after having many productive seasons, spending seven total, with the Astros.

“Breaking News: The Cubs and OF Kyle Tucker have agreed on a $16.5 mil contract for 2025, sources tell ESPN,” Rogers said. “The sides avoid an arbitration hearing and Tucker will be in Chicago for the team's fan convention this weekend.”

When Tucker broke his silence on playing for the Cubs, he would speak about the unpredictability of baseball and how he appreciates “everything” that his former team gave him, showcasing his talents to prove he's a top player.

“You never know what’s going to happen in the game. Some of the times it’s out of your control and things just happen,” Tucker said in an appearance on the MLB Network. “I appreciate everything the Houston Astros, the team, and the city itself, has done for me and my family since I got drafted in 2015 til now.”

Expand Tweet

Kyle Tucker speaks on bringing winning mentality to the Cubs

While there is no doubt that he was used to the city of Houston and playing for a winning organization, he now goes to a historic franchise where baseball is an absolutely huge market.

“I don’t think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs, so I’m excited to start playing in front of the fans and in the city and everything else,” Tucker said.

Last year in 78 games, Tucker hit a .89 batting average, 23 home runs, and 48 RBIs in his last season with the Astros. Tucker looks to bring a huge boost to the Cubs and aims to bring a winning mentality that is needed after a frustrating season.

“I’ve always said I’m not going to show up just to go out there and play and lose. If I’m going to show up, we might as well win,” Tucker said via Adam McCalvy. “That’s the mindset I take into every game, every single day, and I try to express that throughout the team as well. That’s how the vibe in our clubhouse has been in Houston and I’m hoping to try to replicate that the exact same way in Chicago.”

At any rate, Chicago finished with an 83-79 record last season which put them third in the NL Central and were eliminated from playoff contention.