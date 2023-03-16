Marcus Stroman was not happy with a Barstool Sports host for his take on the Edwin Diaz injury at the World Baseball Classic on Thursday. Not one bit.

Kevin Clancy, better known as KFC Barstool, had a puzzling take to say the least when he learned that Diaz had gone down with a potentially serious injury while celebrating with his Puerto Rico teammates following their win over the Dominican Republic.

“I literally hope every single one of these WBC losers has a player on their MLB team get injured tmrw,” tweeted Clancy early on Thursday. “I hope there’s 29 injured stars and you all have to defend your stupid worthless fake takes about a tournament that’s fun for 5 seconds before it’s completely forgotten. Asinine.”

In a game where the New York Mets closer propelled his country into the WBC quarterfinals, Diaz needed a wheelchair to exit Wednesday night, and Mets general manager Billy Eppler announced on Thursday that he suffered a torn patellar tendon and he gave a rough timeline of eight months for the injury.

Marcus Stroman didn’t take long to go absolutely scorched earth on the controversial Barstool Sports host.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You’re an idiot. Very typical coming from a Barstool boy,” Stroman shot back. “You’re completely irrelevant and your opinions will never hold any weight. Wishing harm/injury on anyone shows how trash you are. Players love competing for their countries and take pride in it. Poo-poo take you clown.”

Stroman finished his Tweet off with the clown emoji. The Chicago Cubs hurler didn’t hold back, and it was admittedly not a great take from Clancy, regardless of what side of the issue you’re on.

It’s absolutely devastating news for Mets fans and brutal for the baseball world in general, as Edwin Diaz is set to miss the entire 2023 season with the injury. What’s even more puzzling is that Clancy is a Mets fan himself, and tweeted that about his team’s elite closer after the injury.

Puerto Rico will play Mexico in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals without Diaz.