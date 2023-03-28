Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago Cubs’ ace Marcus Stroman wants to implement Nestor Cortes’ pitching tricks into his strategy for 2023. The MLB pitch clock will allow pitchers to mess with hitters’ timing. Cortes is already known for doing that, and he seems to have inspired Stroman.

LMAO legend. Can’t wait to play all of these games with timing this year. 😈 @Cortes_1210 https://t.co/TzSAsqCIfk — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 28, 2023

“LMAO legend. Can’t wait to play all of these games with timing this year,” Stroman replied to Rob Friedman AKA Pitching Ninja on Twitter.

Friedman posted a video of Cortes being called for a quick-pitch, which clearly caught the attention of Stroman. Cortes then slow-pitched the batter before the next delivery. It will be interesting to see if pitchers from all around the league follow in Cortes’ footsteps and use timing to their advantage.

It may seem odd that pitchers would gain such an advantage from the pitch clock. However, what people need to realize is that the clock impacts hitters just as much. Batters need to be engaged with the pitcher within eight seconds. Meanwhile, pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver the pitch without runners on base, and 20 seconds with runners on base.

Additionally, hitters only get one timeout. So if a pitcher, such as Nestor Cortes or Marcus Stroman, is taking too long for their liking they are only allowed to step out of the box one time per plate appearance.

There have been some pitchers who’ve expressed their disdain toward the new pitch clock. But others are seemingly looking to use it to their advantage.

Pitchers’ timing will be an interesting thing to follow throughout the 2023 campaign. Perhaps Marcus Stroman can reach new heights as a result of this new strategy.