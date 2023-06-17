Marcus Stroman is never one to hold back. He is expressive on the mound and vocal on social media. Whatever he lacks in size, he makes up for in fiery intensity. And it has translated exceptionally well this season with the Chicago Cubs, as the 32-year-old is arguably the best pitcher in the National League. Though, one fan questioned that notion.

A Twitter user opined that a big reason for Stroman's NL-leading 2.45 ERA is because he has an elite middle infield behind his back. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is a reigning Gold Glove winner and Nico Hoerner is no slouch either with six outs above average. Their presence is undoubtedly helpful, but Stroman's .191 opponent's batting average is clearly not all due to them.

Most people feel the same way, but Stroman set the person straight, regardless. “This is the dumbest take of all-time. I’ve been doing this my entire career,” he clapped back on Twitter. Although the right-hander is embellishing quite a bit and displaying his signature bravado, he deserves complete credit for the career year he has put together in Chicago. A great pitching performance cannot be done alone, but Marcus Stroman is consistently giving his team a strong chance to win.

He does not need to overwhelm hitters with blow-by stuff every time. Cubs manager David Ross is just asking him to put zeros on the board, and that has been happening a lot lately. Stroman is currently a favorite for the NL Cy Young and is looking at a monster payday when he likely exercises his player option this offseason.

Though, because of his big personality, the detractors are bound to pop up. The veteran is doing an excellent job proving them wrong on the mound, but it is very likely he will continue to verbally call them out, too. Just in case they are not getting the message.