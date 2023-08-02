The Chicago Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in baseball as of late and have played themselves back into the playoff discussion in the National League. After winning eight of their last 10 and pulling within four games of first place in the NL Central, the Cubs are feeling good. However, not everything is smooth in Wrigleyville as Marcus Stroman was placed on the 15-day IL due to hip inflammation, according to a tweet from Bob Nightengale.

Marcus Stroman has been one of the top pitchers for the Cubs this season and it is certainly unfortunate news to see him take time off for an injury. So far this season, he has a 10-8 record with a 3.85 ERA. He will certainly be needed if Chicago is going to continue to play at this caliber.

News of the injury comes just after the trade deadline when the Cubs decided to be buyers instead of sellers because of the recent surge. The Cubs added Jeimer Candelario and Jose Cuas to the roster before the deadline on Tuesday.

The good news for the Cubs is that a 15-day IL trip for a pitcher doesn't mean missing 15 games like it does for position players. Stroman will obviously have to miss a couple of starts, but hopefully for Cubs fans, he will heal up in a timely manner and be able to get back to the diamond in 15 days. With the new additions to the team and a fully healthy roster, the Cubs should have all the tools to make a playoff push.