Shohei Ohtani has taken the sports world by storm this month and with each incredible feat he accomplishes more eyes are put on him. His latest draw-dropping performance sparked a “greatest of all-time” reaction from Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman.

Ohtani struck out 10 Chicago White Sox hitters and launched two solo home runs in a 4-2 Los Angeles Angels victory Tuesday night. Stroman said what apparently every Major League Baseball player is thinking when watching the two-way superstar.

“MVP with ease. He should win it every year. What he’s doing is insane. All of us at the highest level can’t believe our eyes. Truly remarkable. Be thankful you get to witness a real GOAT!” Stroman said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some Cubs fans saw that praise as Stroman's way of recruiting the soon-t0-be free agent, but truly he is more likely just in disbelief of what Ohtani is doing.

Ohtani is the surefire pick to win AL MVP this season and will likely be a finalist for the Cy Young Award as well. His next contract is likely to shatter all sorts of records and the Cubs could be one of the teams to offer him a ridiculous contract. Chicago was one of the seven finalists for Ohtani when he was posted in 2017 but ultimately missed out on signing him.

Cubs fans can dream about getting Shohei Ohtani, but in all likelihood, he will not be playing in Chicago next season and beyond. Regardless of where he plays, baseball and sports fans in general should adhere to what Marcus Stroman said and be thankful they are living in the same era as Ohtani is playing.