Shohei Ohtani is the most dominant athlete in North American sports, if not the entire planet, right now. There’s just no precedent for what the Los Angeles Angels' ace/slugger is doing.

In a 4-2 Angels win over the Chicago White Sox, Ohtani hit two solo home runs while adding a single and a walk to his stat line…at the plate. He also struck out 10 batters and allowed just one earned run, four hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. It's the first time he has hit two long balls during a pitching performance and is just the six-game ever where a player collected 10 Ks and two homers.

Ohtani's case for the 2023 AL MVP is becoming more ironclad by the day. Angels fans rained MVP chants down at him during his spectacular outing. That level of admiration drives Ohtani to be even greater, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB media.

“A similar thing happened in 2021 and it’s always good hearing that from the fans,” Ohtani said, via the MLB website. “It gives me motivation to get better.”

So far this season, Ohtani leads all of MLB in home runs (28), RBI (64), slugging percentage (.654) and OPS (1.039). He also has 11 stolen bases, a career-high home run percentage of 7.9 percent and a career-low strikeout rate of 21.4 percent. As a pitcher, he strikes out 33.2 percent of the hitters he faces while boasting an AL-best 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.02 ERA. There’s no one doing it like him.

Unfortunately for Ohtani and the Angels, he cracked his fingernail during his unreal outing, ending his night prematurely. But he said afterward that he thinks it's under control. His durability is another amazing part of his game, as the workload of being an ace pitcher and top-of-the-order hitter does not faze him.

“It was a small crack before the game, but it gradually got worse,” Ohtani said, via the MLB website. “I haven’t really discussed my next outing yet. But I think I got out of the game before it got too bad.”

Whether his career continues with the Los Angeles Angels or moves to another team via trade or free agency, Shohei Ohtani will dazzle baseball fans.