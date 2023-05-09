A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Chicago Cubs got hit Monday night with a worrying injury to one of their vital pieces, with second baseman Nico Hoerner leaving the game with a lower-body injury against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning.

Nico Hoerner sustained the injury while trying to go from first to third on a Dansby Swanson double. The Cubs would later replace Hoerner with Nick Madrigal.

After the game, the Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman shared his thoughts about Hoerner’s injury and the value that the infielder brings to the team.

“He’s incredibly important. I think he’s truly one of the most underrated players in the league, just everything he does all around on the field,” Stroman said of Nico Hoerner, via Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “Defensively, offensively, how he battles, never gives away an at-bat, how clutch he is. It’s hard to put in words how instrumental he is to our entire team. So yeah, hopefully it’s nothing serious as far as the injury. Hopefully we’ll get him back out there fairly soon. He’s one of those guys that kind of make us go as a team”

Before leaving the game, Nico Hoerner went hitless on three at-bats, but he still leads the Cubs among qualified players this season with a .303 batting average to go with two home runs and 19 RBI. He also has 12 stolen bases so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

The Cubs would later update Nico Hoerner’s status, classifying his issue as a left hamstring tightness,’

Hoerner just signed a three-year deal worth $35 million with the Cubs back in March.