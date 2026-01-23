Former Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Zac Gallen is still available in MLB free agency. While Gallen did not have the best 2025 season, he was one of the better starters in the game from 2022-2024. So, where will the 2023 All-Star end up signing this offseason?

A number of ball clubs could use an ace-caliber starting pitcher such as Gallen. There are still teams in the market to sign a star as well. Today, we will take a look at four teams that must pursue Zac Gallen in free agency.

The Cubs have had a busy offseason, signing third baseman Alex Bregman and trading for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. However, competing in the National League Central is one thing. It's a whole different ball game when discussing competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League.

As a result, adding as much star-power as possible must be the priority. The ball club's starting rotation already features Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. Additionally, Justin Steele is working his way back from injury. Still, bringing in Gallen would offer another star to the rotation. Someone would have to move to the bullpen, but it is better to have too much starting pitching depth than not enough.

The Angels have needed pitching for years now. They have brought in Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah this offseason among others, but LA's starting rotation still feels incomplete.

Gallen and Yusei Kikuchi could lead the rotation in 2026. The right-handed hurler may have interest, as it is difficult to complain about pitching in beautiful Southern California. Sure, the Halos have not reached the postseason since 2014, but Gallen could help them erase the drought.

The Halos are taking steps toward becoming a contender, but they still have work to do. Signing Zac Gallen would be a step in the right direction.

The Orioles have consistently been mentioned as a suitor for Framber Valdez in MLB free agency. Baltimore has had a strong offseason, but it still feels like they are realistically one starter away from emerging as a true contender once again.

Valdez or Gallen would be quality options. In all reality, Valdez may be their preferred option — although that is only speculation. If he signs elsewhere, then pivoting to Gallen will be a priority.

The O's have a young and up-and-coming squad. Baltimore has made a number of additions this offseason, including their Pete Alonso signing. They will be one of the more exciting teams in baseball in 2026, which may catch Gallen's attention.

The Padres are in the conversation for starting pitching help. They were rumored to be interested in Freddy Peralta before the Milwaukee Brewers traded him to the New York Mets.

San Diego can now pivot to a free agent starter if they choose to do so. Gallen's presence would instantly boost the team's rotation. Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove are already set to lead the way. In order to compete with the Dodgers in the NL West, the Padres will need plenty of star-power.

Signing Gallen will get them a lot closer to where they want to be from that standpoint.

All four of these teams should strongly consider pursuing Zac Gallen before spring training, as he would help their rotations reach the next level.