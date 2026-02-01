While the Boston Red Sox have been able to have an impactful offseason by bringing in starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez, they were not able to retain infielder Alex Bregman, who signed a 5-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox checked in with the Cubs on a potential trade for either shortstop Nico Hoerner or third baseman Matt Shaw.

“Alex Bregman’s decision to sign with the Cubs left the Red Sox with some uncertainty within their infield picture, as both second base and Bregman’s old third base position remain unsettled heading into Spring Training. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer seems to be penciled into one of the two spots, with Mayer likely playing third while the collection of Romy Gonzalez, Nick Sogard, and/or Kristian Campbell will handle the playing time at the keystone,” wrote Mark Polishuk of MLBtraderumors.com.

“A new acquisition could certainly change this picture, and such free agents and trade targets as Isaac Paredes, Brendan Donovan, and Eugenio Suarez remain available. Plenty of other players remain on Boston’s radar, as Alex Speier of the Boston Globe writes that the Red Sox “are among the many teams that have checked in about” Cubs infielders Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw.”

Article Continues Below

Hoerner is one of the Cubs' longest tenured players, and has been a player whose future has been discussed by insiders all winter. His glove and clubhouse reputation could make him a valuable asset if Chicago were to move on from him. According to Baseball Savant, the 28-year-old ranked in the 98th percentile in OAA in 2025.

Shaw only made his MLB debut last season, but showed real upside. Across 126 games, the 24-year-old cranked 13 home runs and posted a .690 OPS.

It remains to be seen if Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow will add another infielder ahead of the new season, but it is evident that the team is exploring its options after losing Bregman to Chicago.