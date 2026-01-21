For one season, Kyle Tucker gave his all to the Chicago Cubs. There was uncertainty about whether they would sign him to a long-term deal, but ultimately it fell through. Now, Tucker is set to begin his first season with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a historic four-year, $240 million contract.

Before he begins his new chapter, Tucker took time out to reflect on his one season with the Cubs, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue 1958. Overall, Tucker expressed joy at playing at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

Tucker said he “had a lot of fun” playing for the Cubs. He then added he feels “excited” about playing for the Dodgers.

“I’m just trying to get better in every aspect,” Tucker said.

Last season, Tucker finished with a batting average of .266 with 133 hits, 22 home runs, and 73 RBIs. At the same time, he had to battle late-season injuries that temporarily hampered his skills.

Additionally, the Cubs qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Ultimately, they would defeat the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series. However, they would succumb to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Afterward, Tucker became a free agent with offers floating around. Meanwhile, the Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win their second consecutive championship.

Plus, Tucker will be joining a star-studded lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and others—essentially making the Dodgers unbeatable heading into the 2026 MLB season.