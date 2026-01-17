The San Francisco Giants’ pursuit of a second baseman has accelerated rapidly as the offseason reaches a pivotal stage. With roster construction nearly complete, the Giants have made it clear that upgrading the position remains the final piece of their infield blueprint. That priority has pushed trade rumors surrounding Nico Hoerner to the forefront of the National League landscape.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Giants are aggressively exploring options to secure a high-impact second baseman. According to Passan, discussions with the Chicago Cubs have intensified, positioning Hoerner as a primary target as January progresses. Passan shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with league sources, outlining the scope of San Francisco’s pursuit in clear terms.

“The San Francisco Giants are aggressively pursuing a second baseman and have been engaged with Chicago on Nico Hoerner and St. Louis on Brendan Donovan, sources tell ESPN. An infield of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Donovan or Hoerner and Rafael Devers would be among MLB's best.”

The report aligns seamlessly with Buster Posey’s established organizational philosophy. The urgency reflects a broader shift in how the team is approaching roster optimization. Rather than incremental upgrades, the front office appears focused on securing impact talent that fits both short-term competitiveness and long-term sustainability, particularly at premium defensive positions up the middle. Since assuming control of baseball operations in September 2024, Posey has emphasized elite defense and pitching stability as foundational principles. The Cubs second baseman fits that vision perfectly. Over his career at second base, he has recorded 43 Defensive Runs Saved and 51 Outs Above Average, placing Hoerner among the premier defenders at his position.

Article Continues Below

The appeal extends beyond metrics. Hoerner’s Bay Area roots add another layer of logic to the pursuit. Born in Oakland and developed at Stanford, a move to the Giants would represent a homecoming. That familiarity carries weight, particularly with Hoerner scheduled to reach free agency after the 2026 season, when long-term extension discussions could emerge naturally.

From a lineup construction standpoint, the ideal trade resolves a growing concern. The power-heavy core of Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman brings substantial upside but also elevated strikeout risk. Hoerner counterbalances that profile with elite contact skills. Since 2022, he is one of just three players to average at least 160 hits and 30 stolen bases, giving San Francisco a high-average table setter who applies constant pressure on opposing defenses.

A realistic trade framework reflects that urgency. In this proposal, San Francisco would acquire Hoerner while sending Casey Schmitt, Joe Whitman, and Walker Martin to Chicago. For the Cubs, the return supports a retooling phase following the signing of Alex Bregman, adding depth, versatility, and long-term upside. For the Giants, the move transforms a lingering weakness into a strength without compromising the core.

Hoerner is still the better defensive and stylistic fit, even though Passan also mentioned interest in Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. Should Posey complete this deal, the Giants could enter 2026 with the most complete infield in baseball—and a clear statement of intent.