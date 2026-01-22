In November, the Houston Astros decided to place World Series champion Chas McCormick on waivers. Two months later, McCormick is heading north after signing a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, per Fox Sports MLB.

The Cubs are signing Chas McCormick to a minor league deal, per @Chandler_Rome pic.twitter.com/Xm0PCri9wJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 22, 2026

McCormick was a member of the 2022 World Series championship team in Houston. Last year, he only batted .210 with five RBIs and 21 hits while playing in 64 games. In 2021, he was selected by the Astros in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

It was during the 2022 postseason that McCormick made a name for himself. In Game 1 of the ALCS, he hit a home run off of Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt for his first career playoff homer. Additionally, McCormick hit the go-ahead two-run home run off of Garrit Cole in Game 3. Ultimately, the Astros would sweep the Yankees.

In Game 5 of the World Series against the Phillies, he made a spectacular catch against J.T. Realmuto in the outfield that saved the Astros' 3-2 lead. In the next game, Houston went on to win the series for the second time in five years.

With the Cubs, he will report to MLB training camp. The Cubs are coming off a season in which they made it all the way to the NLDS. They first defeated the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series. Ultimately, they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, but made it to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

In the off-season, the Cubs have a huge void after losing Kyle Tucker to the LA Dodgers. McCormick will be playing in his fifth MLB season.