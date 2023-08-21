Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was pretty much the only player in the Cubs lineup that wasn't enjoying the hot hitting for Chicago after the All-Star break. This resulted in Manager David Ross giving Suzuki some time off at the start of August, and since his return, Suzuki has been scorching. The reason why Suzuki has started to swing the bat better is relatively simple, reports The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma.

“I feel really good. I feel like I'm being really aggressive at the plate and making the right decisions. I'm just having fun a lot right now playing baseball.”

It is something that baseball coaches around the world stress to young players from the moment they step onto the diamond: just have fun. Clearly, it is working for Seiya Suzuki and the Cubs, and Ross echoed these sentiments.

“Most guys that get to this level and are really great players have a lot of perfectionist in them. It's an imperfect game and we're imperfect people. Carrying all that can weigh you down. Especially when you're not doing what you want to do and what you're expecting to do. A little bit of a reset. It looks like he's having fun. I've never seen him smile running around the bases, yelling in the dugout. I think he's just having a really good time.”

Cubs fans will love to hear that not only does Suzuki believe he is having fun again, but it is showing in the Cubs dugout. With the Cubs fighting for a playoff spot, Suzuki having fun and getting hot couldn't be happening at a better time.