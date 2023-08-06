The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a hot streak that has seen them shoot into contention for the National League Central, and at just 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, they have a real shot to find their way into the playoffs this season. While things are going great for the team, the same can't be said for Seiya Suzuki, with David Ross opting to discuss Suzuki's interesting situation recently.

Suzuki has been ice cold at the plate over his past ten games (.132 BA, 1 HR, 4 RBI, .491 OPS) which has prompted Ross to employ an outfield featuring Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, and Mike Tauchman for the time being. Ross wouldn't label Suzuki's time out of the lineup as a benching, and explained he is simply giving the Japanese stud time to figure things out.

“He knows he needs to work on some things. It’s hard to do that in-game. We’ll give him some time, and he’ll be back in there when we feel like he can help us win games…It could turn in a day. We’ll talk to the hitting guys, talk to him and continue to watch batting practice. I don’t think it’s anything long-term. We’re in a position where some other guys are swinging the bat well, and we’re fortunate to have guys who are playing well.” – David Ross, The Athletic

Suzuki has been wildly inconsistent this season, and while Ross doesn't want it to seem like he's punishing Suzuki, it's clear he isn't in a rush to get him back in the lineup. But the Cubs are winning, so who can blame Ross here? Suzuki will have time to figure things out, but ultimately, Chicago would rather see him in the lineup than sitting on the bench trying to figure out his swing mechanics.