The Chicago Cubs (25-32) take on the San Diego Padres (27-31) in the third game of a four game set Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Padres prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was very close and won by the Cubs 2-1. Jameson Taillon put together a good outing and finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched, one run allowed on three hits, and three strikeouts. The Cubs' bullpen finished the game with 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven. Dansby Swanson was 3-4 on the night with a home run while Ian Happ drove in the other run. Michael Wacha suffered the loss, but was not bad. He allowed two runs through 4 2/3 innings and struck out eight. Rougned Odor led the Padres with two hits.

Game two was controlled by the Padres in a 6-0 shutout win. Yu Darvish was outstanding. He threw seven shutout innings, allowed two hits and struck out nine. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice in the game and drove in four runs. Ha-Seong Kim was a perfect 2-2 at the plate while Trent Grisham picked up two hits of his own. Dansby Swanson and Miles Mastrobuoni picked up the only hits for the Cubs in the game. Drew Smyly allowed three runs on seven hits through 5 2/3 innings in the game.

Marcus Stroman and Ryan Weathers will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Cubs-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Padres Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Padres

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports San Diego

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Stroman gives the Cubs a chance to win anytime he takes the mound. He is coming off a complete game one-hit shutout against the best team in baseball. In his last three starts, Stroman has allowed just three runs and eight hits in 23 innings of work. The Cubs have won each of those games. With Stroman on the bump, the Cubs can cover this spread.

The Padres are hitting just .222 on the season. Besides Tatis, the Padres lineup has not been productive this season. Stroman is one of the best pitchers in the MLB when it comes to barrel percentage. He just does not allow opposing teams to find many barrels. With the Padres struggle at the plate, Stroman should be able to have a good game.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have not been hitting the ball well at all lately. In the last six games, they have scored just 13 runs. In that span, they are batting .177 with and OBP and SLG less than .300. Chicago has not been able to put anything together offensively, so the Padres should be able to hold them down and keep the game within striking distance. As long as Ryan Weathers can pitch well, the Cubs will not hit the ball.

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Cubs normally crush left-handed pitching and they have their best pitcher on the mound. Despite their recent offensive struggles, Chicago should be able to cover this spread.

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+146), Under 9 (-120)