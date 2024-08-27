ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We set for yet another MLB betting prediction and pick as we head to the National League Central for this next matchup between divisional rivals. The Chicago Cubs will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second meeting of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Pirates prediction and pick.

Cubs-Pirates Projected Starters

Justin Steele (LHP) vs. Jared Jones (RHP)

Justin Steele (4-5) with a 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 125 K, 123.0 IP

Last Start: 8/22 vs. DET (W) – 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-2) with a 2.70 ERA, .214 OBA, 62 K, 60.0 IP

Jared Jones (5-6) with a 3.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 K, 91.0 IP

Last Start: 7/3 vs. STL (W) – 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-2) with a 2.17 ERA, .203 OBA, 55 K, 54.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Pirates Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -136

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee Sports, SportsNet Pittsburgh, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Cubs are currently in second-place in the NL Central and they trail the leading Brewers by 10 games. Winning seven of their last 10 and seeing some other rivals fall into skids, the Cubs have made their way into second place for the first time in the last few months. Their season started strong and they looked like a serious contender within the division, but they've since fallen in pace and will have a lot of ground to make up if they want to contend for a Wild Card spot. Still, they won their last meeting against Pittsburgh with a blistering 18 runs, so don't be surprised if the Cubs are able to mount a late season run.

Justin Steele will take the mound in this one making his twenty-second start of the season. He's looking to build on his tremendous success a year ago and the Cubs have managed to win the last four consecutive games he's appeared in. While his record doesn't reflect so, his ERA on the road has been minuscule and he's been great about keeping teams playing from behind while he's on the bump. His team also just managed 18 runs off a grand slam and eight stolen bases, so expect Steele to have a ton of support from his red hot bats in this one.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently last in the NL Central and they sit 13.5 games back of the lead. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and have been up and down for much of this season, shuffling positions through the bottom of the division but never able to make a run at the top. They've also lost a number of their key role players expected this season, so it's no surprise that they've struggled to contend for the most part. Still, they'll be determined to bounce back following their last embarrassing loss to this Chicago team as the season series now stands at 4-4.

Jared Jones will make the start for the Pirates in this game as he looks to reach the .500 mark on the season. He's had a consistent year for the most part, but he'll be returning for the first time following a short stint on the 15-day IL. When looking at his last two starts, he managed 12 total innings and only allowed three total runs and the Pirates found wins in both of those games. It'll be interesting to see how he looks in his first game back, but don't expect him to miss a beat in his ability to take this start deep into the game.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Cubs and Pirates will continue their season series now tied at 4-4. The last meeting was a hallmark performance from Chicago as they notched a season-high in runs (18), hits (21), and stolen bases (8) all in one game. Everything seemed to be clicking for them last night and we can expect them to bring that same energy into this second meeting, especially with Justin Steele on the mound.

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't been terrible over the last few weeks, but they're not going to make any noise in the division and their season seems to be all wrapped up. Still, bragging rights are on the line and they've had better luck against this Cubs team over their last few meetings.

Despite all that, we still have to roll with the Chicago Cubs to get this win on the road. They're certainly not likely to score 18 runs again, but with eight stolen bases in their last contest, it's not favorable to be a catcher for the Pirates right now. Expect the Cubs to go at them with a similar aggression on the base paths as they look to take the edge in this season series.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (-136)