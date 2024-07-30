Justin Steele will take the mound for the Cubs in the second game of their series with divisional rivals the Reds on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Reds prediction and pick.

Cubs-Reds Projected Starters

Justin Steele vs. Frankie Montes

Justin Steele (2-4) with a 3.08 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Justin Steele did not factor into the decision in Wednesday’s loss to the Brewers, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings.

2024 Road Splits: Justin Steele has been solid away from Wrigley Field where he is 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA and 0.88 WHIP.

Nick Martinez (4-5) with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Nick Martinez allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to earn the victory Friday against the Rays. He struck out two.

2024 Home Splits: Nick Martinez has had more success on the road than at home where he is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Reds Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -138

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Chicago Cubs head to Cincinnati to face the Reds on Tuesday night, the pitching matchup between Justin Steele and Nick Martinez will be pivotal.

Justin Steele has been a standout performer for the Cubs this season. With a 3.08 ERA and a WHIP of 1.06, Steele has consistently shut down opposing lineups. His recent form is particularly impressive, as he has posted a 1.65 ERA over his last seven starts, including a dominant seven-inning, scoreless outing against Baltimore. Steele’s ability to limit baserunners and generate strikeouts makes him a formidable opponent for any team.

On the other side, Nick Martinez has struggled with consistency this season, sporting a 4.70 ERA at home. Montas has been particularly vulnerable early in games, often finding himself in high-stress situations that the Cubs’ potent lineup can exploit. His inconsistency presents a significant challenge against a Cubs team that has shown offensive prowess.

While the Cubs have a mixed record against the Reds this season (2-5), their all-time success (1,203-1,178) and recent offensive output suggest they can capitalize on Montas’ vulnerabilities. The Cubs have scored 92 runs in their last 20 games against the Reds, while Cincinnati has managed just 69 runs in the same span. This offensive edge will be crucial in supporting Steele’s efforts on the mound.

The Cubs’ lineup, featuring key hitters like Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ, has the firepower to take advantage of Montas’ struggles. Their ability to generate runs and provide run support for Steele will be a decisive factor in this matchup.

The combination of Justin Steele’s stellar pitching, Frankie Montas’ inconsistencies, and the Cubs’ recent offensive success against the Reds makes Chicago the favorite to win on Tuesday night. Expect Steele to lead the way as the Cubs aim to secure a crucial road victory.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Cincinnati Reds gear up to host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, the pitching matchup between Nick Martinez and Justin Steele will be a key factor.

Nick Martinez, with a 3.77 ERA this season, has shown flashes of brilliance. His most recent outing was particularly promising, allowing no runs in two innings in relief against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Reds hold a 25-28 record at home this season, demonstrating their ability to compete in front of their fans, especially against division rivals. The familiar environment and supportive crowd often give the Reds an extra edge, which could be crucial against a Cubs team that has struggled on the road with a 24-31 record.

Cincinnati boasts a roster filled with emerging talent, including outfielder TJ Friedl and infielder Elly De La Cruz. These young players have the potential to capitalize on any mistakes made by Steele. De La Cruz, in particular, has been a spark plug for the Reds’ offense, providing timely hitting and speed on the bases.

The Cubs have had a tough time away from Wrigley Field, holding a 24-31 road record this season. Additionally, Justin Steele will be facing the Reds for the second time in July after a previous loss, which could add pressure on him against a hot Reds lineup.

The combination of Frankie Montas’ potential to dominate at home, the Reds’ home field advantage, and their emerging talent makes Cincinnati the favorite to win on Tuesday night. Expect Montas to lead the way as the Reds aim to secure a crucial victory against the Cubs.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick

Justin Steele and the Cubs will edge out Nick Martinez and the Reds in their upcoming matchup. Steele has been a more consistent starter this season, boasting a solid 3.08 ERA compared to Martinez’s role primarily as a reliever. Steele’s ability to go deeper into games and his higher strikeout rate (23.1% vs. 19.1% for Martinez) give the Cubs a significant advantage. Additionally, the Cubs’ offense has shown more power potential, which could be the difference-maker in a close game as the Cubs come away with the win on the road Tuesday night.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (-138), Over 9 (-115)