It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Giants prediction and pick.

The San Francisco Giants generally struggle, but the one team they regularly beat is the Colorado Rockies. The Giants have worn out the Rockies over the past few seasons, and they swept a four-game weekend series from Colorado to give themselves the boost they absolutely had to have. The Giants entered the series 49-55 and on the outer fringe of the National League wild card race. They left the series 53-55. They're not in the middle of the hunt, but they're certainly in a far better position to make a legitimate push at a playoff spot. Since no team is running away with any wild card spot — the Atlanta Braves are seven games above .500 and lead the wild card race, with three teams close behind them and a few other teams a game or two back — the Giants are legitimately in the hunt for now. They have a real opportunity to improve their position even more with a couple games against a well-below-.500 team, the Oakland A's. If the Giants can stack wins against sub-.500 teams, they will give themselves a look at a playoff spot down the stretch. There are still two whole months left to go in the season. If San Francisco can finish 86-76 (33 wins and 21 losses in the final 54 games), it might get in. Beating teams such as the A's is an absolute requirement if the Giants are going to hit that target.

Athletics-Giants Projected Starters

JP Sears vs. Robbie Ray

JP Sears (7-8) has a 4.81 ERA. He was absolutely smoked by the Astros last week, which caused his ERA to soar, but Sears has been a generally decent pitcher for Oakland. The thing about Sears is that he can dominate at times, but then looks really bad when it all falls apart. There's a lot of variance between his best and worst versions. The general product is not that bad, but Sears does have problems containing damage on the days when he doesn't have his best stuff.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 versus the Houston Astros: 6 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 61 2/3 IP, 59 H, 31 R, 11 HR, 21 BB, 48 K

Robbie Ray (1-0) has a 1.80 ERA. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner has had an injury-marred career in the years since his Cy Young win. He made his first start of 2024 last week for the Giants. He looked great. Now the question is if Ray can continue to pitch like that — his arm is fresh, after all — for two more months. If last week is any indication of the kind of pitcher Ray will be, the Giants might still have a chance in the wild card race.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers: 5 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: none

Here are the Athletics-Giants MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Giants Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +146

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Athletics vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (Athletics) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's, as of Tuesday morning, had not traded slugger Brent Rooker. Assuming he plays in this game (keep on top of trade deadline news to see if the A's do part with any of their prime players — that's a key part of the betting calculus here), Rooker gives Oakland a thumper who can hit Robbie Ray and help the A's win the game.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Robbie Ray no-hit the Dodgers in five innings. If he pitches anywhere close to that level against the A's, the Giants should cover.

Final Athletics-Giants Prediction & Pick

Let's trust Robbie Ray, given how well he pitched against the Dodgers last week. Take the Giants.

Final Athletics-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5