The New York Giants have some intriguing questions to answer when it comes to their roster, and there are some significant decisions at multiple positions that will be significantly impacted by performances in the NFL preseason.

The expectations for the 2024 Giants are not very high from the outside, but the organization needs some specific things to happen to at least evaluate key long-term questions. However, after a disappointing 2023 season, the Giants do hope that some of the moves they made lead to a surprise performance in 2024, more like the 2022 season when they made a surprising playoff run in the first year of the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll regime.

The big pieces are in place for at least this year, as Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas and rookie Malik Nabers will be the key pieces on offense after the departure of Saquon Barkley. The defense added Brian Burns in a big trade to bolster the pass rush that features Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Bobby Okereke will be a staple at middle linebacker, while Deonte Banks is a significant piece at corner as he enters year two.

With that being said, let's get to the three Giants who need to have big preseasons to either secure starting spots, or just a spot on the roster

Isaiah Simmons, DB

The Giants traded for Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the 2023 season, hoping that he could be a versatile piece of Wink Martindale's defense. Now, the aggressive Martindale is out and Shane Bowen is in as defensive coordinator.

During the offseason edition of Hard Knocks, Isaiah Simmons was mentioned as a player who could play a combination of nickel corner and the “money backer” role for the Giants. It remains to be seen whether or not Simmons is a fit in Bowen's defense.

Simmons will need to prove to Bowen that he is a fit in the defense throughout training camp and in preseason games. If not, he could be a cut candidate.

Eric Gray, RB

Eric Gray was drafted in the fifth round by the Giants in 2023, and with Saquon Barkley out of the picture, he could earn a role in the offense. He was unable to earn the backup job behind Barkley last season in part due to his poor pass blocking, and he struggled in the few games that he was in the punt returner role for the Giants.

In training camp and preseason, Gray needs to show either an improved pass blocking ability or display usefulness on special teams, or he could be a cut candidate. New York signed Devin Singletary, who is in line to be the Week 1 starter. Tyrone Tracy Jr. was also drafted in the fifth round this year, and Dante “Turbo” Miller and Jashaun Corbin also present competition at the running back spot.

Gray's spot on the roster is not a lock by any means. He will have to earn his spot.

Cor'Dale Flott, CB

The Giants have a big question mark at the second cornerback spot opposite of Banks, and due to that, Cor'Dale Flott likely is not in danger of getting cut this year, but he has a huge opportunity in front of him to earn the starting job with a good showing in camp and the preseason.

Flott is a former third round pick of the Giants from 2022, which was Schoen's first draft. He has not found consistent playing time or a consistent role, bouncing back and forth between the slot and outside. With Dru Phillips selected this year and practicing in the slot, Flott likely has a better chance of earning the outside job.

The other names in the competition are Nick McCloud and Tre Hawkins III. Flott has a huge chance in front of him. This is arguably the biggest moment of his career so far.