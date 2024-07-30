Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is looking to build on his previous season as training camp has started, but star cornerback Marlon Humphrey is making it tough for him to complete any passes. So far in training camp, Humphrey has intercepted Jackson four times.

Even though there could be a cause for concern, Jackson made a joke about throwing the interceptions and how it could benefit Humphrey and the Ravens' defense.

“I told him he needs to get his hands right. That's why I started throwing interceptions to him,” Jackson said. “He dropped a few last year, so I'm hoping I'm helping him out.”

The Ravens' defense has always been the strong point of their team, and it seems like it's heading in the right direction again this season.

For Humphrey, he finished last season with only one interception, but he played just 10 games because of multiple injuries. Humphrey missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury and then missed a few more games during the season with a calf injury.

Lamar Jackson has not been his best self at the start of training camp

To start training camp, Lamar Jackson has been in and out of practice with an illness. July 29 was his second full session of camp this season, and Jackson knows that it's been a recurring theme of him getting sick since he's been in the NFL.

“I'll be thinking that sometimes because, at Louisville, I never got sick,” Jackson said after his second full session of practice. “I never was sick, but it comes and goes. You really never know when the bug hits you, but I got hit with a bug.”

Jackson has missed at least one practice every season due to an illness since being drafted by the Ravens in 2018.

In the middle of Jackson's 2018 season, he was hospitalized for three days for stomach pains. Jackson then missed one practice in 2019 and one in 2020. In 2021, he missed three practices because he was sick. He then missed one practice in 2022 and one in 2023 because of an illness. According to ESPN, Jackson has only missed one game in his career because he was sick, which was in 2021.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also said during practice that there should be no concern for a chronic condition involving Jackon's health.

“Lamar gets tested,” Harbaugh said. “All of our guys get tested thoroughly, especially when you're sick. So, they look at every possibility.”

Despite having an illness history, Jackson has shown once he steps on the field and he's healthy, he's one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Jackson has already won two NFL MVPs, and he'll be on the journey to capture his first Super Bowl championship when the regular season officially begins.