The New York Yankees are expected to be one of the busiest teams leading up to the trade deadline. They may have already made their blockbuster move when they acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, but they may not be done wheeling and dealing just yet — at least star center fielder Aaron Judge hopes they aren't. With their pitching being rocky over the past month or so, could the Yankees somehow find a way to trade for the best starter left on the market in Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet?

The Yankees definitely have the prospect capital to land Crochet from the White Sox, and they should have little to no problems acquiescing to the 25-year-old starter's rumored demands in the event of any trade (contract extension as well as a guarantee that he'll be remaining in the starting rotation). But seeing Crochet in pinstripes appears to be an unlikely outcome, if Jon Heyman of the New York Post's latest report is any indication.

“Yankees were told several days ago they ‘don’t match up' for Crochet. Others still trying,” Heyman wrote on his official X account.

Given how stellar of a season Garrett Crochet has been having in his first full season in the starting rotation, it's no secret that the White Sox are asking for a gigantic haul for the 25-year-old southpaw. It appears as though the Yankees aren't willing to meet the exorbitant price, which now has them out of the running for a potentially huge upgrade to their inconsistent starting rotation.

Yankees on the hunt for a starting pitching upgrade on the trade market?

To start the season, the Yankees were on such a torrid pace. Thanks to the emergence of Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt, as well as the veteran stability that Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon provided, the Yankees weathered the absence of ace Gerrit Cole. But over the past month or so, the Yankees have struggled to string together some wins. In fact, New York has gone 23-26 over the past two months, losing control of the AL East in the process.

Garrett Crochet would have given the Yankees rotation a legitimate ace (Crochet is the current leader in pitching WAR, according to Fangraphs). But now, New York may have to aim lower on the trade market. In particular, they are setting their sights on Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers, as they reportedly engaged in extensive trade talks for the 28-year-old starter.