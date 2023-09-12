After a nail-biting game one of the series, the Chicago Cubs will look to take care of business once again as they take on the Colorado Rockies in the high altitude. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Cubs-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Doing what they needed to do, the Cubs rallied late in the top of the ninth inning before closing the deal in the bottom half to improve to 78-67 on the year and are still in the thick of the NL Central race. With back-to-back wins after losing three straight, the Cubbies will call upon righty Javier Assad who is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA. Can the Cubs do as expected and hit the Rockies with another home loss?

As for the Colorado Rockies, Monday evening proved to be another defeat in the loss column. Now sitting at 51-92, the Rockies are only eight losses away from recording their first-ever 100-loss season in franchise history. In an attempt to avoid that disheartening feat, Colorado will send out a scuffling Chris Flexen who is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA in 12 starts on the year.

Here are the Cubs-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Rockies Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-130)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+108)

Over: 12.5 (-120)

Under: 12.5 (-120)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Rockies

TV: Marquee Sports Network/ AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

For starters, the Cubs do happen to be the better team, but Chicago cannot overlook a Rockies squad on their home turf. Then again, Chicago fans flocked to Coors Field for the first meeting between the Cubbies and Rockies as it seemed like Wrigley Field of the west by the time the Cubs stormed back in thrilling fashion.

In order for the Cubs to cover the spread which didn't happen last night, Chicago no question needs to receive a better effort from the bullpen. After jumping out to a 3-1 lead at the end of the sixth inning, the relievers imploded in the bottom of the seventh by giving up three runs resulting in a Rockies late-game lead. Without a doubt, if Chicago wants to be a playoff-contending squad that is taken seriously, then giving up runs late to one of the worst teams in baseball is a big no-no.

Above all else, it always helps to have an offense that remains one of the best in the Bigs. With that being said, be on the lookout for catcher Yan Gomes to continue his hot streak after he recorded three hits and was the main reason for Chicago's comeback win.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Give credit where credit is due; the Rockies battled as hard as they could on Monday evening. Indeed, with nothing to play for other than pride the rest of the way out, Colorado almost pulled off an impressive comeback against a Chicago crew right in the thick of a wild postseason race. Not to mention, but the Rockies were able to cover the spread at the same time.

Clearly, Colorado proved that they can cover the spread, and while they would've loved to capture a win at Coors Field, bettors who want to place a few dollars on the Rockies due to their value as underdogs can possibly breathe a sigh of relief.

However, if Colorado is going to avoid getting blown out and keep it close for the second consecutive game, the pitching staff needs to step up. More specifically, can hurler Chris Flexen shake off his struggles and put together a quality start for the first time in three starts? This is yet to be determined, but it will be extremely necessary for Flexen to pitch deep into this one against a skilled Cubbies lineup in order to cover and improve upon their 68-75 record ATS.

All in all, there is more youth within this clubhouse than a midweek daycare, as Colorado has given a plethora of young players some action this season in a rebuilding year. One of these promising up-and-coming names to know for years to come is outfielder Nolan Jones who is slashing a healthy .280 average with 15 home runs and 49 RBIS. In addition, Jones also gunned a 102.7 MPH outfield assist to throw out Seiya Suzuki at home in impressive fashion. One of the quieter success stories of the year, he will once again be the main reason why the Rockies are able to cover the spread in back-to-back nights.

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies gave the Cubs all they did a night ago, but it is still unwise for bettors to select a porous Colorado team to cover the spread versus a talented Chicago squad. Hey Chicago, what do you say? The Cubs are going to cover today!

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-130)