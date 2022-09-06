Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Update introduces playable arcade machines

Cyberpunk 2077 finally fixed a problem that fans have complained about since Day 1: Cyberpunk 2077 now has playable arcade machines.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6, dubbed “The Edgerunners” Update, not only brings the latest DLC for the game and the last major update for last-gen consoles, but also a new feature that fans have been looking for since the game launched back in December 2022: the ability to play with the arcade machines populating some of the game’s areas. Now, fans can do that, as CD Projekt Red added the mini-game called “Roach Race”, which players can play in arcade machines found in the Northside, Japantown, and The Glen apartments. Players can climb the game’s leaderboards and earn special prizes if they reach the high score.

Those who have known CDPR long enough would recognize that Roach Race is actually an easter egg referencing the devs’ other great game, The Witcher series. Roach is the horse of that game’s protagonist, Geralt, and he is infamous within the community for appearing in very odd places, adding arcade machines in Night City to his list this time.

Where to find Roach Race in Cyberpunk 2077

As mentioned above, you can play Roach Race in arcade machines in Night City. However, the most accessible ones are actually found right at home. These arcade machines are actually present in any of V’s apartments in Northside, Japantown, or The Glen.

Those who don’t want to bother downloading the huge game or don’t want to bother looking for the mini-game in Night City may still try out the new mini-game on their phones – albeit these versions have a different leaderboard on mobile than they are on the consoles and PC. Download the game on Android and iOS.

In other news, CD Projekt Red has just announcedCyber that Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion will be released exclusively on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in 2023.