Stefon Diggs is taking legal action against an influencer over defamation.

The New England Patriots star is being accused of “sexually assaulting” and “drugging” influencer Christopher Blake Griffith. The influencer also claims that the NFL star was conspiring to have him killed in order to “suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed,” according to TMZ.

Griffith claims that the incident occurred at Diggs' Rockville, Maryland, home in May 2023. Diggs allegedly invited Griffith and other influencers to a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C., where the influencer says that Diggs assaulted him days after the event. The Patriots' wide receiver has denied the allegations. He claims that “these are nonsense allegations to his tens of thousands of followers, but also tagged the NFL and Patriots social media accounts, as well as Uggs, with whom Stefon has a sponsorship deal.”

Griffith's attorney, Jake Lebowitz … who said “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks.”

Diggs is suing Griffth and wants to be purse attorney reinstated as well as is seeking damage. It's unclear how much Diggs is seeking and where how this will play in court.

As for his NFL career, Diggs has been doing well as in the last Patriots game he scored a touchdown against the New York Jets. The Patriots next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals July 23.