As if revitalizing the fanbase of a divisive game wasn’t enough, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners goes on to beat anime heavyweights for the 2023 Anime of the Year award from the Anime Awards.

The phenomenal animated series that further explores the world of Cyberpunk 2077 was named the Anime of the Year by the 2023 Anime Awards organized by Anime Streaming Platform Crunchyroll. The Awards Show also recognized the show’s Zach Aguilar for Best VA Performance (English).

Oddly enough, other anime bagged more awards than Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, including Demon Slayer (Best Character Design, Best Animation, Best Continuing Series, Best Director, Best Action, Best Fantasy, Best VA Performance (Spanish)), Attack on Titan (Best Opening Sequence, Best Score, Best Anime Song, Best Main Character, Best Drama, Best VA Performance (Japanese)), and Spy x Family (Best New Series, Best Ending Sequence, Best Supporting Character, “Must Protect At All Costs” Character, Best Comedy, Best VA Performance (Portuguese)).

To note, both Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan have received the prestigious Anime of the Year award in the past in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ win puts another feather on Netflix’s cap, but once again makes the fact that Netflix has discontinued its animation department even sadder. While Cyberpunk: Edgerunners itself was not made by Netflix’s animation department, it still shows the large potential animated shows can have on the platform.

Twitter Reacts to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Winning Anime of the Year Award

A majority of replies to Crunchyroll’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ win were positive, with fans congratulating Studio Trigger for the award. Funnily enough, some were embittered for their preferred shows not receiving the prestigious award.

One Twitter user asked if the tweet was just a joke. Another called the entire awards race nonsense. Some even called out Crunchyroll for purportedly being biased, without having considered that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was not, in fact, streamed on Crunchyroll, and that the entire awards race was voted on by fans.

Congratulations to Studio Trigger, regardless, and we’re looking forward to having our hands on a copy of the game based on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.