Published November 16, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be getting its own game. However, it won’t be a video game like Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, we will be getting a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tabletop board game.

In a post on their official website, R. Talsorian Games announced that they are working on a tabletop roleplaying board game set in Night City, the setting of the Netflix show. The game, titled the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit, uses the Cyberpunk RED tabletop roleplaying game engine. The Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit aims to guide fans of the series who are not familiar with tabletop roleplaying in experiencing this genre of games. Players can use this game to tell their own stories in Night City. Meanwhile, players who already play Cyberpunk RED will get a glimpse of the cyberwar, firepower, and netrunning skills present in the 2077 era.

As of now, we only got an announcement of the game’s development. We currently do not have details regarding its price, or its release date. If you want to get a headstart, however, you can buy and check out the Cyberpunk Red and Cyberpunk 2020 modules here. However, players don’t need to own Cyberpunk Red to play and enjoy the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit. This kit includes the game’s rules, as well as other needed materials. This alone is enough to play the game and write your own stories.

Cyberpunk Red is the fourth version of the Cyberpunk line of tabletop games. The first version came out in 1988 and was also made by R. Talsorian games. R. Talsorian is also the game publisher behind The Witcher: Role-Playing game. We can definitely expect good things from this and will definitely help us get our Cyberpunk Edgerunners fix. After all, it’s very much unlikely that we will get a second season of the anime.

That’s all the news we have so far regarding the Cyberpunk Edgerunners tabletop board game. Of course, if tabletop games aren’t your thing, then you can check out the actual video game. Cyberpunk 2077 has an Edgerunners patch, which includes new weapons, missions, and references to the anime as well. For more gaming news from us, click here.