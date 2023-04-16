Barring a major surprise in the coming months, the Clemson Tigers will hand the keys to the offense to Cade Klubnik for their 2023 regular season opener against Duke.

Klubnik threw a mere 22 pass attempts in the regular season last year. Klubnik’s time to shine came in the 2022 ACC Championship Game, as he anchored the offense after head coach Dabo Swinney decided to bench D.J. Uiagalelei. He was then called on to start in Clemson’s Orange Bowl matchup against Tennessee, where he recorded 320 passing yards and two interceptions.

With what Swinney has seen from Klubnik as of late, he believes that the best is still yet to come for the versatile quarterback.

“I think Cade, it’s awesome to see how he’s been able to grow and mature in every area in the one year that he’s been here,” Swinney said during a recent appearance on the ACC Network’s “ACC PM” program. “I think his future is really, really bright.”

Klubnik led the way for Team White in Clemson’s annual spring game on Saturday. He completes 54.5 percent of passes for 190 passing yards and two interceptions during his time on the field.

Klubnik, who will feature under Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley this season, sees that there was much to like about Team White’s performance on the day.

“I think we succeeded in a lot of really good ways today,” Klubnik said. “I’d say the biggest part was we put really long drives together, which is just really good, especially in the spring game.”

Klubnik and Team White ended up clinching a 20-13 win over Team Orange in Clemson’s spring game.