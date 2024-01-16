The actress reveals a little bit of what's to come in the new Star Wars.

A new Star Wars film is shaping up, and actress Daisy Ridley hints at what's to come.

The actress who played Rey Skywalker will be reprising her role in the Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-directed film, Deadline reports.

She recently had an interview with AlloCiné. In it, she revealed the upcoming film is headed to a new territory than the previous ones.

“So I thought about it for a little bit, and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do,” the star said. “I think it's really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction.”

As for whether it will be a trilogy or not, she's not too sure of that. She talked about this to Collider back in November.

“I know the storyline for one film,” she said. “That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film, and I think people will be very excited.”

This new film is supposed to start after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker so that part is known. Speaking of, the last time we saw Daisy Ridley as Rey was in that 2019 film.