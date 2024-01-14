Star Wars could be taking some inspiration from Marvel as an alleged insider suggests the What If...?-style show is already in the works.

Things are starting to get busy over at Lucasfilm between confirmation that Ahsoka season two is in development and multiple new Star Wars films on the way, one of the most notable being The Mandalorian and Grogu. That may not be all, though, as a new report suggests Lucasfilm could be looking over at Marvel Studios as inspiration for another potential Star Wars show that could already be in development.

The new report comes from alleged insider Daniel Richtman, via the SFFGazette, who claimed a new Star Wars show in the style of Marvel's What If…? was in the works at Lucasfilm. Richtman did not provide any additional details about if it would also be animated or a possible target release window.

It wouldn't be the first time Star Wars has been linked to What If…?, either, as series director Bryan Andrews pitched a possible Star Wars crossover within What If…? to the higher-ups at Marvel Studios. The idea was ultimately shot down, though, with Andrews saying Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige didn't “want to cross certain streams.”

That said, Star Wars isn't lacking in source material to use for a possible What If…?-style show, either.

The franchise has decades of books, comics, and more to pull from that became tagged as Legends following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. This was done as part of a larger effort to clean up the Star Wars timeline and allow Lucasfilm to build out a new canon starting with the new sequel trilogy, along with The Clone Wars animated series which was still airing at the time.

Lucasfilm has already been keen to pull from Legends in many of its ongoing series, most commonly in any headed up by the studio's Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni.