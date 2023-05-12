Daisy Ridley made headlines last month by joining the cast of an upcoming Star Wars film, but before that happens, the actress has landed a new role in a film from former James Bond director, Martin Campbell.

Deadline exclusively reported that Ridley will lead a new action-thriller from Campbell, Cleaner. The film, which is set in present-day London, follows a group of radical activists who overtake a company gala at the Shard (the tallest skyscraper in Western Europe). They capture 300 hostages and it’s up to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, Joey Locke (Ridley), to save the day suspended 90 stories above the ground.

Anton — who’s handling world sales — will be shopping the package for the film during this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Cleaner is being financed and produced by Anton — Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant serve as producers on the film. The production is set to commence late this summer.

Martin Campbell has been booked and busy over the past few years. In 2021, he directed The Protégé — an action-thriller starring Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson. Last year, he directed Memory — a thriller starring Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce, and Monica Bellucci.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In a statement about the film, Campbell said, “Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the film takes place on the side of the Shard – hundreds of feet up in the air – and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach-churning, vertiginous experience. There isn’t a more instinctive and powerful actress than Daisy right now to help us do just that. The majority of my movies have been thrillers and Cleaner is one of the best I’ve ever read.”

Sebastien Rayband added, “It has always been the intention to make European action-thrillers that are sophisticated, provocative, and fun at the same time. Independent films from our region with heart and identity, but which also provide a unique and accessible proposition for contemporary audiences globally. With Martin and Daisy taking lead, and a script that is so unpredictable and authentic, we have everything we need do just that.”

Daisy Ridley’s post-Star Wars career has varied from franchise startups (Chaos Walking) to Sundance darlings (Sometimes I Think About Dying). She’ll soon be seen in The Marsh King’s Daughter, Young Woman and the Sea, and The Inventor.