The Dallas Cowboys narrowly avoided a troubling 1-3 start to the 2024 NFL season, securing a crucial 20-15 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 4, bringing their record to 2-2. However, the team recognizes the need for improvement as they gear up for their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who recently inked the richest deal in NFL history, understands the need to elevate his performance but emphasized he doesn't need to play like “Superman,” according to DallasCowboys.com:

“I don't break the huddle and say I've got to go be Superman here,” Dak explained. “But I've been able to break some tackles. I've been able to do some things that have help us out. As I said, use my feet more, make the throws and so I don't think it's anything outside of my game that I've got to try to do.”

“Just being my best. And I think if I do that and guys are detailed and they do the exact same, take the same approach and being at their best and we're able to put that out there. I'm not worried about the results and how we're going to play out.”

Meanwhile, he feels that he's “on the brink” of breaking through with a top-notch performance.

“I think if you broke down all four games, there's a play or two, a couple of plays where I want back and I could this or that,” Prescott said. “But I can tell you, my best is damn sure, I'm on the brink of it. I feel like I'm stepping into that. So in these four games, I would say ‘solid, good ball.' But I can play better. But I'm always going to tell you that. I can go throw 500 yards and no incompletions and I'm going to tell you I can play better.” The Cowboys take on the Steelers on Sunday evening at Acrisure Stadium; the opening kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST. The Cowboys made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history While there was speculation regarding Prescott's future in Dallas, it was all put to rest when Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered him a four-year, $240 million contract.

With an AAV of $60 million a season, Prescott becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history despite having only won two playoff games in eight years.