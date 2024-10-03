Stephen A. Smith has become a staple in the sports media landscape, known for his candid opinions and sharp critiques, especially when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback, Dak Prescott. As Smith gears up for contract negotiations with ESPN, he’s not shy about wanting a substantial increase in pay, per Uproxx. Recently, he shared his bold claims about his worth in the industry, emphasizing that he deserves a hefty payday due to his success and popularity compared to Prescott's performance on the field.

During a recent conversation with Chris Wallace on CNN’s Boardroom, Smith reiterated his desire for a $100 million contract over five years. “It ain’t false,” he declared when asked about the amount. He argued that his position in sports media warrants significant compensation, especially in light of what he brings to the table. “Look at their ratings, look at their revenue… and then look at mine,” he said, drawing a stark contrast between his success and Prescott’s recent contract, which reportedly totals $240 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Smith pointed out that while Prescott earns around $60 million annually, he has only led the Cowboys to two playoff wins in eight seasons. In contrast, Smith has maintained the number one spot in his industry for over a decade. He confidently stated, “In our respective industries, I win.” His assertion reflects his belief that the value he adds to ESPN far exceeds what Prescott has achieved with the Cowboys.

A Career of Reinvention and Success

Smith’s journey to becoming the highest-paid talent in ESPN's history has been anything but linear. He made headlines in 2009 when ESPN fired him, only to be rehired in 2011. Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Smith emphasized the importance of playing by the rules of the industry. “When I came back, I realized there are rules. I played by them and I won,” he shared. This resilience and adaptability have contributed to his current status and negotiating power.

His current contract, worth $12 million annually, positions him among the highest earners in sports media. However, Smith feels it’s time for a raise that aligns with his contributions to ESPN's profitability. He articulated his perspective on the ongoing negotiations: “When ESPN is making money, I’m a big part of it. If Disney or ESPN are losing money, it ain’t because of me.” This sentiment captures his understanding of his value in a business that thrives on viewership and engagement.

As Stephen A. Smith prepares for what could be a lucrative contract negotiation, his confidence in his worth remains steadfast. By drawing comparisons to Prescott, he not only asserts his dominance in the media sphere but also challenges the conventional notions of value within the sports industry. With the demand for high-profile personalities in sports media rising, Smith's bold claims and negotiation tactics will likely keep him at the forefront of the conversation for the foreseeable future.