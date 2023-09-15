Dak Prescott's girlfriend is Jadyn Jannash. Prescott is a quarterback in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old is one of the most recognizable quarterbacks in the league today. Prescott, who is a native of Louisiana, played college football at Mississippi State. He received first-team All-SEC honors twice during his college career. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Prescott was in the Pro Bowl and won Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and has been the starter of America's team ever since. Prescott hasn't had the same consistency in his personal life, as he has recently split with his long-time girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. Buffett is an Instagram model with over 25,000 followers, so the high-profile breakup caused a stir. Rumors are now swirling that he has a new relationship. Let's get to know Dak Prescott's girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch.

Who is Dak Prescott's girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch?

While not confirmed, it is a rumor that Dak Prescott is currently dating Jadyn Jannasch. The couple has not confirmed the relationship, but they have been linked throughout most of 2023.

Jannasch posted a picture of herself in a Cowboys jacket last summer, sparking rumors about her dating life. Since then, photos have made their way around the internet of the couple together. Let's look at Jadyn Jannasch outside of her relationship with Dak Prescott.

Jadyn Jannasch's background

Jannasch was born on April 2, 2022, and is currently a member of the LSU swimming team. She is a student going into her senior year, pursuing an undergraduate degree in mass communications. She has spent the summer having fun on yachts and at parties, chronicling much of her activity on Instagram.

Her Instagram account has amassed quite a following, totaling 17.6k followers. One would expect that once the relationship with one of America's most popular quarterbacks becomes public, that number will grow. She has been attending Cowboys games and posted pics at the Cowboys Club on the night of Dak's 30th birthday party.

Dak Prescott, Jadyn Jannasch's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A D Y N J A N N A S C H 🦋 (@jadynjannasch_)

The relationship has not been confirmed, despite multiple clues that the couple have been together since Winter 2022.

Jannasch has made it clear to friends that she was a rebound after Prescott split from his longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett. However, almost a year later, Jannasch is still popping up in pictures and locations similar to Dak. She also posted a picture on Instagram from a hotel room on her birthday, captioning the photo “Throw me something,” perhaps alluding to Prescott.

The couple even have a mutual connection that would explain the relationship. Jannasch, hailing from Dallas, took her teammates to games last season to watch Prescott play. It is thought that they met through Jannasch's father, who runs a mortgage company partnered with the Cowboys. In 2021, Jeff Jannasch, Jadyn's father, posted a picture with the quarterback to his Instagram, making a joke that Prescott is his best friend.

Prescott's desire to keep his life private makes it difficult to gather any information on his current relationship status. In his past relationship, it was almost a full year before it was uncovered that he and Natalie Buffett had split. One thing is for sure, if the relationship is still ongoing, Jannasch's claims that it was only a rebound may not be as accurate as the couple would want people to believe.

This is all we know so far about Dak Prescott's girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch.