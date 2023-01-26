News broke on Wednesday that Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott had called it quits with long-time girlfriend Natalie Buffet. Apparently, the couple had been broken up since March 2022, and it’s only now that this news has been revealed.

It’s actually quite surprising that an NFL superstar as high profile as Prescott was able to keep this breakup news under wraps for 10 months. Given that he’s technically been single for nearly a year now, what is not surprising is that Dak is supposedly already dating someone new.

Francesca Bacardi of Page Six reports that Dak Prescott is currently “casually dating” LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch. The report is unable to identify when the pair started seeing each other, but the relationship was supposedly “active” during the holiday season.

“[Jannasch] has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” says a source, “but given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing.”

Jadyn, 20, reportedly “took some of her teammates to ‘a couple of games over the season’ to watch Prescott play.” It is believed that the two-time Pro Bowl QB met his new gal through Jadyn’s father, Jeff Jannasch, whose Texas-based mortgage company recently partnered with the Cowboys.

Jannasch only has 15 posts on her Instagram account, but a quick look at the array of photos makes it clear why she’s caught the eye of Dak Prescott:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A D Y N J A N N A S C H 🦋 (@jadynjannasch_)

As for his football, Prescott saw his season with the Cowboys end last week following a heartbreaking 19-12 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. What cannot be denied, however, is that Dak is winning off the field.