For the first time in his career, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be a healthy scratch in Week 9 and not available to play against the Atlanta Falcons. The news was first reported on Nov. 2 shortly after it was made public that Dalvin Cook would be activated from the practice squad to dress for the game. However, the reason for Elliott's one-week punishment was not revealed until game day.

The team reported that Elliott has been “distracted” all year, leading to a number of late showings and missed meetings, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. Elliott missed the team's meeting on Friday, leading to the team deciding to restrict him from traveling to Atlanta.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has not spoken on the matter before the game. Elliott started in Week 8 with Rico Dowdle out with an illness but was ineffective, running for just 34 yards on 10 carries. Dowdle will return to the starting lineup against the Falcons with Cook listed as his backup on the depth chart and Deuce Vaughn as the third string.

Overall, Elliott's return to Dallas in 2024 has been nothing short of a letdown. At 29, nobody expected him to perform as he did in his prime but Elliott is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry on the year with just two touchdowns.

Cowboys look to snap losing streak in Week 9

Without Elliott in the lineup, the Cowboys will need to attempt to snap their two-game losing streak on the road in Atlanta. With losses to the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers surrounding their bye week, Dallas has not won a game since beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

For as much as the Cowboys have struggled on the year, the Falcons have had an equal amount of success. Atlanta leads the NFC South through eight weeks with a 5-3 record and have seemingly hit their stride on offense led by veteran Kirk Cousins.

Having allowed over 30 points in consecutive outings, Dallas' defense will be tasked with attempting to stop the Atlanta offense that has eclipsed 30 in three of its last four games.