The Dallas Cowboys got disconcerting news about their star linebacker but received a positive report about another one. With a Dallas Cowboys Week 16 game scheduled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playoff implications remain for both teams. Ahead of the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, we’ll be making our Cowboys Week 16 predictions.

It’s not a great spot for the Cowboys, who have less than a 1% chance of making it to the postseason. At the very least, the Cowboys have to win each of their last three games. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers currently stand in the No. 3 spot with an 82% chance to get there.

Dallas enters with a record of 6-8, having won three of their last four games. The Buccaneers are 8-6 and carry a four-game winning streak.

Kevontae Turpin will catch a 50-plus-yard TD

It doesn’t take as much to hit Turpin with a long touchdown. He has the speed to change a short pass into a big gain because of his elite NFL speed. And to think he didn’t get drafted in 2019. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush said the NFL eventually sees the gems on its radar, according to dallascowboys.com.

“It just shows in the NFL, they will find you,” Rush said. “If you can play, you will play. A lot of the league is built on late-round, undrafted guys. You come in undrafted, but people forget in the NFL you are allowed to get better. I think a lot of guys get better, they spend time at their craft and start producing and guys are playing together.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said players outside of the draft can still perform.

“I think there's something to the guys that are undrafted. Some of the guys I've been around, there's a major, major chip on their shoulder that fuels them which I think is awesome,” Schottenheimer said. “They feel like they were overlooked and it bothers them, and so it fuels them, it feeds them, it makes them do the extra little things before and after practice, in this game, in this league, you're going to have to play with guys like that.”

Turpin has enjoyed the best of his three seasons with the Cowboys. He has 26 catches for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He said he has been given more chances this year, according to athlonsports.com.

“I’m taking advantage of all the opportunities,” Turpin said. “I'm grateful that I'm getting them, every time I'm going try to go out there and make a big play every time they give me the ball. I'm grateful for them.”

Rico Dowdle will rush for 90-plus yards and a score

After finally becoming the featured back for the Cowboys, Dowdle has excelled. He has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games, and he may add to that total against the Buccaneers. One area he hasn’t shown up well is getting into the end zone, as he has just one rushing score all season.

McCarthy said he appreciates the way Dowdle has played, according to athlonsports.com.

“I'm just proud of those guys,” McCarthy said. “I think they're all examples of it's not where you start, you just keep working and when your opportunity comes, I think they've clearly taken advantage of it, I think that's awesome.

“There was a number of things that started slow for us. When you look at the run game and the protection, it was definitely something, especially in the first month, was not something that we did best. But that's why you play the whole year. I'm just glad he's established himself as the one (starter). (I’d) like to see him potentially start playing more on third down, but it (has) been exciting to watch Rico have the success.”

Cooper Rush will pass for 250-plus yards

Only once in his tenure as a 2024 start has Rush eclipsed the 250-yard mark. But to keep up with the Buccaneers’ explosive offense, he may need to get there.

Rush is among the players who are trying to help McCarthy remain as the Cowboys head coach, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It’s just who we are,” Rush said. “A bunch of guys that love to compete, (and) a lot of winners on this team. A lot of wins over the last few years with coach McCarthy and these core players. There’s a culture there—you’re going to go out there and play your butt off and compete no matter what.

“It’s just more who he is. It’s just been the attitude the last couple of years. He does a great job having a pulse of the team, keeping guys together, keeping us together in the locker room and creating that culture that no matter who we’re playing, what we’re doing. If you’re out there, you’re competing your butt off. He has us well prepared.”

Cowboys’ defense will pick off Baker Mayfield twice

It has happened five times this year for Mayfield, finishing with at least two interceptions. But it’s interesting to note he has at least three touchdown passes in four of those five games.

Mayfield’s only other game at AT&T Stadium came with the Cleveland Browns in front of a pandemic-restricted crowd in 2020. He said he’s looking forward to coming back, according to orlandosentinel.com.

“There’s a lot of memories that I have,” said Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and played high school football in the Austin area. “I played a state championship game in high school there and a Big 12 championship there. It’s close enough to Oklahoma that you always see a lot of Sooner jerseys in there. For me, it’s special.”