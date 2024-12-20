The Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, and they may be without Micah Parsons due to an illness. Parsons is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup, but there is some optimism from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.

“I’d be surprised if Micah doesn’t come around,” Jones said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “You never know on these flu bugs, but he should be fine.”

If the Cowboys want a chance against the Buccaneers, they're going to have to get after Baker Mayfield and disrupt their offensive line. Parsons is the best pass rusher on the team, so it's imperative that he can play so they can get another win.

Will Micah Parsons be traded in the offseason?

There have been rumors that Micah Parsons may possibly be traded in the offseason if they don't want to sign him to an extension. Parsons recently responded to those rumors and said that he understands how the business works but still wants to be a part of the Cowboys.

“I understand how that business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I'm here or anywhere else,” he said per Jon Machota via X. “Obviously, I've stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side. “I've put in a lot of work, I've played hard too, so obviously, if sides can't agree to those types of things, it happens like that.

“But I'm just happy to be here. I'm just gonna keep playing hard while I'm here. If I'm here for the next 5-6 years, I'm gonna keep playing hard then too. Ain't nothing really gonna make a difference, Micah is gonna play hard.”

Parsons is one of the best edge rushers in the league, and he will be demanding a lot of money on his next contract. The Cowboys just signed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to contract extensions before the season started, and they may not want to sign another play to a long-term extension.

If the Cowboys don't want to sign him to an extension, other teams will want to see what his trade value will look like. Parsons has been a big part of the Cowboys' success throughout the season, and it would be tough for them to lose a player who could easily wreck an opposing team's offense on any week.