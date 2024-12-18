The Dallas Cowboys have had a disastrous season on the injury front. Dak Prescott is out for the year, Trevon Diggs is as well, and they lost a key defender to a devastating knee injury. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL against the Bengals and is out for the remainder of the season. Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports has the latest on his surgery.

“Sources: Cowboys standout LB DeMarvion Overshown underwent successful knee surgery with Dr. ElAttrache, and there’s hope he could return by mid-to-late next season — a far more optimistic timeline than initially expected after the diagnosis.”

Overshown had a breakout season in 2024 after missing the entire 2023 season. He made a name for himself with a ridiculous pick-six on Thanksgiving against the Giants. Then, the Cowboys linebacker hurt his knee in a close game against Cincinnati. The timing is brutal because it could have cost him the entire 2025 season. But Schultz says he should be back.

Overshown was picked in the third round by the Cowboys in the 2023 draft. He tore his ACL in the preseason which caused him to miss his entire rookie season. But the Cowboys have a star on their hands in Overshown and should have a better defense in 2025.

Cowboys looking ahead to 2025

The star of the Cowboys' defense is Micah Parsons, who also missed time this year with an injury. But the linebacker is now in trade rumors and could be moved this offseason. With record-setting money going to Prescott and Ceedee Lamb, trading Parsons could be a necessary move to stay under the salary cap.

If the Cowboys trade Parsons, Overshown will be asked to carry a massive load on the defense next season. Mike Zimmer came over as the defensive coordinator this season and they have grown into a solid unit this season. Even with Diggs, Parsons, Overshown, and DeMarcus Lawrence missing time, they've had their good games.

With the playoffs slipping away, the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football this week. With the defense beaten and battered, Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans can keep up their hot streak. The defense will have to shine if Dallas has any chance of winning this game. It is likely meaningless, as a loss or Commanders win ends their playoff chances.