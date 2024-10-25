With a Dallas Cowboys Week 8 game scheduled against the San Francisco 49ers, it’s a marquee matchup that will attract plenty of attention this weekend. Ahead of the Cowboys-49ers game, we have our Cowboys Week 8 bold predictions.

The Cowboys won't have Micah Parsons again. And Jerry Jones seemed to go off the rails in criticizing head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys have struggled this season, scoring only 126 points and giving up 168. Their record stands at 3-3 and they’re in third place in the NFC East. It’s a similar position for the 3-4 49ers, tied for second in the NFC West, but they’ve outscored their opponents 180-158.

This has been one of the NFL’s premier matchups in recent seasons, but it has turned into more of a desperation game for both teams.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will score two TDs with 100-plus yards

Lamb and teammate Dak Prescott were forced to deflect the harsh comments of former Cowboys’ star Troy Aikman, who said Lamb and the other receivers ran lazy routes. That will likely put a fire under Lamb for this game, and he will respond with multiple touchdowns.

Aikman’s full comments were posted on X by John Machota.

“I think the routes are terrible,” Aikman said. “I think they run terrible routes. And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it.

“I just finished watching the Baltimore Ravens because I have them this week. You put on film of theirs and watch their receivers run routes and they come off the football, so does San Francisco's and Green Bay's and others. But it's hard to play the (QB) position if you're not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they're going to be. And I'm not speaking for Dak (Prescott). Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think (their routes) are amazing.' But as a former quarterback watching it, it's gotta get a lot better.”

What did QB Dak Prescott say about Aikman?

Prescott said the former Cowboys' star is doing what he’s paid to do, according to abc7news.com.

“That's his job,” Prescott said. “I think he gets paid to analyze things, to comment on things. Everybody's entitled to their own opinion. I think myself, CeeDee, this team, everybody would say we have to do better. Whether he got personal, whether he went too far, once again, the guy gets paid to do that and he's doing a job.”

Lamb added, “We've got to be better overall. That's all.”

Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy leaned in with an unfavorable reaction to Aikman, according to a post on X by John Machota.

“They don't carry any weight with me, because I watch all the tape,” McCarthy said. “I get to go to the meetings, I'm at practice, (and) I’m part of the games. So I have a clear understanding of what and where. Troy's statement in particular, I don't agree with the word selection. There is definitely need for improvement in every position, not just one position that he commented on.”

Add it all up and Lamb will respond. Plus, Prescott will feed him.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will throw three TD passes for the first time this season

Prescott hasn’t been bad this year, although he is coming off a poor performance against the Lions. Of course, pretty much all of the Cowboys had bad games in the 47-9 drubbing.

But Prescott hit for 352 yards against the Steelers and 379 against the Ravens. This is a good chance for him to get hot and make things happen in the air. Because the Cowboys likely won’t be able to run the football effectively. If the 49ers’ pass rush doesn’t get home often, Prescott will likely make them pay.

Are distractions hurting the Cowboys?

Prescott had a sidebar this week when he answered a question about the team’s fan tours, according to a post on X by John Machota.

“I’m not going to let a couple people touring the building distract me,” Prescott said. “I’m present where I am,” Prescott said Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think, honestly, it’s an excuse. What’s the different in [media] coming in the locker room and talking? Guys bitch about that, too, and I don’t get that.

“It’s being professional; some things you deal with. Obviously, I guess, the nature of this organization, the tours are probably 10 times more than other places, if other places are doing them. You’ve got to embrace it, honestly. You can walk by and have a negative mindset about it and allow it to ruin your day, or you can be thankful that you’re in an organization that people want to see.

“For me, it's just easy to say ‘What’s up,’ wave and keep walking. I think I've heard you feel like a zoo animal, well, it's like, sometimes I bark back and I say ‘Hey,’ and you just keep rolling. A lot going on, I'm not going to allow a couple of people (walking) through the workplace, there's people on the other side of the building that you don't necessarily know. Is it a distraction when you're grabbing your plate and they're grabbing theirs? It's easy to focus on what you want to focus on, if that's your mindset.”