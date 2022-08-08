Football season is nearly upon us. Along with it comes everyone’s chance to be a GM of their own team by building a fantasy team filled with the NFL’s best. One position that flies under the radar each year is the tight end. Having an elite tight end is like carrying an additional wide receiver and allows you to avoid having to scour matchups or purely root for a goal-line target. One player who could end up being one of the biggest surprises this year is Dallas Goedert.

The 27-year-old was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2018 draft. He has spent four seasons with the team and has seen his role grow each year. Last season he had 56 receptions for a career-high 830 yards. Goedert took a massive leap forward in his production in the offense following the Eagles’ decision to trade away Zach Ertz. The former Super Bowl Champ spent the first six games of the season with Philadelphia before being traded to the Cardinals. While Goedert played a role in the Eagles’ offense even with Ertz on the team, he now has a chance to soar to new heights as the primary tight end for a full season.

Dallas Goedert’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

According to Fantasypros, Dallas Goedert is ranked as the 6th best tight end heading into the 2022 NFL season. He trails Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, George Kittle, Darren Waller, and Dalton Schultz on the list. Goedert finished as the number eight ranked tight end according to their scoring in 2021.

There is plenty of reason for optimism surrounding the South Dakota State product heading into this year. The talent of Dallas Goedert should not be doubted. He has been looked at as one of the best pass-catching tight ends since coming into the NFL and has improved each season. The increased opportunity with Ertz out of the picture will benefit him greatly and Goedert has been given the chance to take all first-team reps all the way through training camp. He has grown into a reliable weapon in the Eagles’ offense already and will be looking to build off this in 2022.

Dallas Goedert just MOSSED former Eagles DB Jeremy Reaves 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/y78spxrmhL — Philly Sports Network (@PhiladelphiaSN) December 22, 2021

Similar to most of the expectations surrounding the Eagles, a lot of Goedert’s production will be dependent on Jalen Hurts’ development. The Eagles have done everything possible to set the quarterback up with the tools to succeed and secure his status as the long-term franchise quarterback. The wide-receiver duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith is one of the best in the NFL. The threat of these two on the outside is sure to demand the attention of opposing defenses and open things up for the entire offense.

This will serve as a major benefit to Dallas Goedert. Ensuring there is such a focus on these two receivers could play a major role in opening up the middle of the field for him to capitalize. While some may be concerned about the number of targets being directed at the two receivers, Goedert has already established himself as one of Hurts’ more trusted targets. If there are questions about the arm strength of Jalen Hurts, expect there to be a variety of check downs and short routes designed for Goedert. The tight end oftentimes serves as the best friend of a QB and expect the Eagles to utilize him often as they look to build up the confidence of Jalen Hurts.

While it is still early in the fantasy draft season, Goedert’s averaged draft position is hovering in the 80s. This makes him around an 8th-round pick in a 10-team league and a 7th-round pick in a 12-team league. Given the blend of talent and opportunity, the fifth-year tight end has a real chance to outperform this draft slot. He has had 33 or more catches and 3 touchdowns each year of his career thus far. Goedert also has had over 500 years of receiving in three of the four years. To do all this while being the number two tight end is extremely impressive.

Taking a chance on Dallas Goedert and looking to land him for this fantasy season could be extremely worthwhile. Do not rule out him ending up in the top five tight ends this season and putting his name on the national map. The Eagles likely would not have made the decision to trade Zach Ertz if there did not believe in Goedert’s potential and it is now his time to prove it. Expect him to be an every-week fantasy starter and potentially play a key role in some championship winners this year.