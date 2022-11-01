Dallas hires long-time WNBA assistant Latricia Trammell as new head coach

The Dallas Wings have found their new leader of the franchise. Howard Megdal of The Next Hoops reported former Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach Latricia Trammell has agreed to become the next head coach coach of the Wings. She will be Dallas’ fifth coach in six years. Megdal reported the deal is expected to be for three years.

Multiple sources tell @TheNextHoops that Latricia Trammell will be the next head coach of the @DallasWings. #WNBA — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) November 1, 2022

The Wings decided to part ways with former head coach Vickie Johnson earlier this offseason after she went 32-36 in two seasons with the team. Despite finishing with a record under. .500, she leads the franchise with the highest winning percentage for a head coach. The team made the playoffs the last two seasons and took the Connecticut Sun, who made the WNBA Finals this year, to an elimination game in the first round this year. Johnson was unable to make things work with Arike Ogunbowale on the court but made a late season push last year after the all-star was out for an extended period of time.

Trammell comes in with plenty of experience on the sidelines. She was the assistant coach for the San Antonio Stars and has been with the Sparks since 2019. Trammell has been a candidate in the WNBA when head coaching vacancies have opened up.

Trammell will now get the chance to lead a young group of players in her first stint in the league as a head coach. Ogunbowale, Allisha Gray, Veronica Burton, Satou Sabally, Awak Kuier and Marina Mabrey (who is a restricted free agent) are a part of the nucleus of Dallas’ young core. Veteran Kayla Thornton is also on a guaranteed deal for this upcoming season.