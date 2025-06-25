ARLINGTON, TX — Something changed on Tuesday night. 6'1″ Myisha Hines-Allen started (primarily at center) through the Dallas Wings' first 15 games of the 2025 season. On Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream, however, head coach Chris Koclanes placed Li Yueru in the starting lineup at the center position. Yueru played well and Dallas emerged victorious with a 68-55 win.

Yueru was acquired by the Wings in a trade with the Seattle Storm in June. At 6'7″, Yueru was the logical candidate to start against Brittney Griner and the Dream. However, predicting how well she would play against a future Hall of Famer in Griner would have been difficult.

Yueru, 26, turned in a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double. She added one assist and a steal. Meanwhile, Griner finished the game with only two points and six rebounds to go along with one block. Atlanta shoots a lot of three-pointers and Griner only had three field goal attempts, but Yueru still made things difficult on her in the post.

Yueru said it was “exciting” to play against Griner on Tuesday night.

“She's the best post player in the league,” Yueru added while speaking to reporters about Griner.

It is clear that the new Wings center is developing chemistry with her new teammates. Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers led the way on Tuesday, but Yueru's play was crucial in the game as well.

“She's just an amazing player… Obviously she hasn't been with us for a long time, but she's a really smart player and she's picking it up,” Ogunbowale said of Yueru. “For her to get the start and come out with the double-double… Really started the energy of the lead. She was scoring, she was rebounding, she was setting great screens. So she's a really great player and I'm glad she's on our team.”

Li Yueru may continue to start for Wings at center

It is worth mentioning that both Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder — who are both centers — are currently playing in EuroBasket and are away from the Wings. They are expected to return in early July. Their returns will lead to difficult starting lineup decisions.

Article Continues Below

For now, Yueru is likely going to continue to start games. Her performance on Tuesday night was indeed a bold statement.

“I'm excited to play,” Yueru told reporters. “I'm appreciative of my teammates and coach giving me a chance. I'm not the best one, so I know… I can do the best small things… (give) extra effort. I appreciate we can win tonight.”

Although Yueru is not necessarily guaranteed to start moving forward, she certainly gave Koclanes something to seriously consider.

“She did not back down,” Koclanes said of Yueru playing against Griner. “She just is incredibly smart and physical… Really good with her positioning. Really proud that she stepped up and answered that call.”

The Wings are looking to carry their momentum into Friday's game against the Indiana Fever. The contest will receive no shortage of hype as it will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas (the home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars).

Following Friday's game, the Wings will play the second of a back-to-back in Arlington against the Washington Mystics. The Wings can make a statement of their own with a strong back-to-back effort. Fans can expect Li Yueru to continue to play a significant role in Dallas' success moving forward.