The Dallas Mavericks haven’t had smooth sledding so far in the 2022-23 season, but they are hoping that will change on Christmas Day when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The two Western Conference sides will face off on the NBA’s slate of Christmas games, and with the game fast approaching, we decided it would be a good time to roll out our Mavericks Christmas Day predictions.

After making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Mavs haven’t looked like the same team this season. While Luka Doncic has been phenomenal, the Mavericks have crawled out to a 17-16 record through their first 33 games, which is good for just eighth place in the West right now. That obviously isn’t going to be good enough for this team after what they accomplished last season.

The good news for Dallas is that they will run into a Lakers squad that has been even worse than them this season, and they will be without their top player this season in Anthony Davis. This could be an explosive game for the Mavericks, so let’s run through three bold predictions and see what could end up happening in this game.

3. Mavericks PF Christian Wood will score 30 points

The Mavericks were hoping that Christian Wood could come in this season and be the secondary scorer that Doncic needed to help him keep the offense afloat. Wood has been great for Dallas so far, but he’s curiously started just five games this season, although it is worth noting that Wood has started the Mavs four most recent games.

Whatever the reason for Jason Kidd’s curious usage of Wood, he has a very favorable matchup in front of him on Christmas Day. With Davis being out, that means Wood will likely be matched up against either Thomas Bryant or Damian Jones when he finds himself on the court. That’s a matchup Wood will likely take advantage of all game long.

Wood has had some big games this season despite coming off the bench, and if he starts this game, he could be in for a massive outing. Wood will have space to operate in both the paint and at the perimeter, and it seems unlikely the Lakers will have an answer for him. When all is said and done, Wood will eclipse the 30-point threshold for the second time this season, proving he still has a lot to offer on the offensive end of the floor.

2. Mavericks SF Reggie Bullock will hold LeBron James to just 16 points

With Davis out for this game, the Mavs sole focus is going to be slowing down LeBron James. James hasn’t been as efficient as he was last season when scored over 30 points per game for the third time in his career, but he’s still averaging 27.4 points per game so far this season, and even though Davis is out, you cannot count out a LeBron-led team, regardless of who is on the floor alongside him.

The good news for Dallas is that they have some really solid wing defenders on their team who will likely be up for the challenge that comes with slowing James down. Chief among them is Reggie Bullock, who will likely spend the majority of this game shadowing James. Bullock proved he’s an elite defender throughout the playoffs last season, and he will have to step up again in this one.

Bullock will likely have some help in this one, as much of the attention will be on James on defense, but he will play a key role in keeping James quiet in this one. LeBron will struggle from the field, shooting just 5/18 and finishing the game with 16 points. Not everything has gone right for Dallas this season, but Bullock will show he still is capable of playing lockdown defense when he needs to.

1. The Mavericks will rout the Lakers by a score of 140-106

The Lakers could be in a lot of trouble for as long as Davis is out, and that will ring true against a Mavericks team that is eager to prove that they can hang around the top of the West this season. That will result in this game becoming ugly, and fast, as Dallas will jump out to an early 36-20 lead in the first quarter and never look back.

The game will really be blown open in the second quarter, thanks primarily to Wood, who chips in 15 points in the frame. After making his presence felt in the paint in the second quarter, Wood will begin to linger at the perimeter, and Doncic continually finds his open teammate, who hits five threes in the quarter to account for his 15 points.

LeBron won’t be able to keep the Lakers in this one, and both teams will empty their benches late in the third quarter with the game out of hand. When the final buzzer sounds, the Mavericks will have blown the Lakers out of the water by a final score of 140-106, which is a much needed win for them after their recent struggles.