Dalton Gomez wants Ariana Grande back. Grande's estranged husband wants to repair their relationship amid divorce reports.

“Dalton has been devastated by it,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

Earlier this week it was reported that Dalton Gomez wants Ariana Grande would be separating after two years of marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source explained. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

According to PEOPLE, distance reportedly played a role in the end of their relationship while Ariana Grande was filming Wicked in the U.K.

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the source tells PEOPLE exclusively on Monday.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source added.

Fans seemingly noticed there could have been something wrong in the relationship with Grande was photographed without her wedding ring over the weekend.

The two tied the knot in May 2021 at her Montecito, Calif., home. The ceremony was small and only included their close family members and friends.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” her rep told People at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”