NBA Media Day finally gave us a glimpse of what Damian Lillard looks like in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform. Bucks fans were certainly ecstatic seeing their new acquisition don the green and white jersey. To make Bucks Nation more excited, Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the rest of the squad wasted no time getting straight to work as Milwaukee kickstarted Day 1 of training camp. Ahead of Milwaukee's season opener on October 26th against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, let's make some bold predictions for the Bucks' newest superstar Damian Lillard this upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

As expected, the Bucks already emerged as title favorites following the blockbuster deal. Many are already anointing the Lillard-Antetokounmpo pairing as the best tandem in the NBA.

Just imagine how deadly they would look on the offensive end with Lillard running the point and Antetokounmpo wrecking havoc on the inside. The pick-and-roll game between those two would be unstoppable.

How would defenses even guard those actions? Not switching would only give The Greek Freak a free lane to operate and just pulverize opponents at the basket with a full head of steam. He would also make smart decisions on the short-roll with his ability to make plays and find shooters like Brook Lopez or Khris Middleton on the perimeter. As for Lillard, not switching and going into drop coverage would only free him for devastating wide open threes.

Switching wouldn't do any wonders either. Lillard would go to work and cook whoever big man gets switched onto him on the outside. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is going to feast and dominate smaller defenders inside.

The offensive ceiling of this team with Lillard and Antetokounmpo is going to be limitless and the rest of the league would have plenty of sleepless nights figuring out how with this incredible tandem. The seven-time All-Star could be in for a massive year. With that said, here are three bold predictions for Damian Lillard this upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

1. Career-high in assists

When NBA fans think of Damian Lillard, his playmaking does not necessarily come to mind first. The man is one of the best scoring point guards in NBA history and has amassed plenty of unforgettable scoring performances throughout his 11-year career.

Nonetheless, Lillard is still a gifted playmaker. The 6-foot-3 guard has a career average of 6.7 assists per game, which is currently 7th among all active players in the NBA. He has also finished in the top-10 in assists per game five times in his career.

Lillard's career high in assists in a single season is at 8.0 per game, which he notched during the 2019-20 season. That was an impressive feat in itself considering the Blazers dealt with several injuries that year and didn't have a great supporting cast to surround their superstar guard.

Now, playing alongside two All-Stars in Antetokounmpo and Middleton and surrounded by a championship core, he should have more options to pass to and generate more points for his team with his playmaking. Expect Lillard to have a career year with his assists.

2. Most efficient scoring season

Damian Lillard hasn't played in a team that features a fellow 30-point scorer (Giannis Antetokounmpo) on the roster. On top of that, he also hasn't had a 20-point scorer on that same roster, either (Khris Middleton). With plenty of scoring options, Lillard won't need to put up 20 shots just to score 30 points every single night nor will he need to carry an entire offense all by himself.

Don't get me wrong. Lillard is one of the best off-the-dribble scorers in the league. Over 35 percent of Lillard's looks from downtown came off pull-ups, which he made at a 37.2 percent clip. He ranked 4th in points off pull-ups last season and was 7th in effective field goal percentage in that same department among players who played at least 55 games and averaged at least 25 minutes a night. Lillard also ranked 4th in three-point frequency on 7+ dribbles, while converting them at a 37.2 clip, which is elite considering the amount of coverage he gets.

Defenses will undoubtedly still place their focus on Lillard. But they have a Greek Freak to deal with as well. Moreover, they have capable offensive options like Middleton, Brook Lopez, or even Bobby Portis to worry about. With that, Lillard could very well have his most efficient scoring campaign yet.

As great of a shooter he is, Lillard has only cracked 40 percent three-point shooting once in his entire career. Expect him to shoot a career-best percentage from beyond the arc this upcoming season with the amount of open looks he could get with the other scoring threats the Bucks have. Lillard also won't need to carry the playmaking duties a lot, considering Antetokounmpo and Middleton are also capable playmakers. With that, Lillard should be able to get more catch-and-shoot opportunities, where he should be able to generate more efficient percentages.

3. Damian Lillard: NBA Champion

Undoubtedly, this season will be championship or bust for Milwaukee. With arguably the most unstoppable duo in the NBA, we predict Damian Lillard to finally win his first NBA championship this season.

Just as laid out earlier, it's going to be hard for opposing defenses to slow down this Bucks offense centered around Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Sure, Milwaukee may have taken a step back defensively, especially from the point-of-attack, by losing Holiday. But Antetokounmpo and Lopez's presence down below as the Bucks' last line of defense should keep them covered on that end of the floor.

Lillard has his shortcomings on that end, but he isn't a slouch on defense, either. Moreover, the 33-year-old may be more motivated to try harder on that end now that he is playing for a championship.

Nonetheless, this team's offensive ceiling is limitless. As much as defense wins championships, the Bucks' offense will be the main reason why they will lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in June 2024.