Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Damian Lillard sat out Thursday’s matchup against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans and his team fared quite well without him. The Portland Trail Blazers logged their third consecutive win, which prompted quite the reaction from Dame.

Lillard quickly took to Twitter to share his wholesome reaction to the Blazers scoring another victory:

It’s a beautiful thaaaang — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 11, 2022

Lillard was clearly pleased with his team’s performance in this one, which resulted in a 106-95 victory over the Pels.

Jerami Grant led the charge for the Blazers, scoring 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting. The new Portland recruit also logged eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, a block, and four 3-pointers in an all-around performance. Anfernee Simons came through for his team as well with 23 points, five triples, and six dimes.

Zion Williamson was a seemingly unstoppable force on Wednesday, scoring a game-high 29 points on 9-of-14 from the field. Despite the scoring outburst from the Pelicans superstar, however, it was still the Blazers who escaped with a victory at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Portland, who’s now 9-3 to start the season, gets Friday off before returning to action on Saturday against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Dame should be good to go for that one in what should be a mouth-water bout between two of the top point guards in the game today. The Mavs are in dire need of a win too, after losing back-to-back games, but the Blazers obviously want to keep their hot streak going.