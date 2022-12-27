By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Damian Lillard cemented himself in Portland Trail Blazers history this season, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Lillard was honored in a ceremony on Monday night vs. the Charlotte Hornets, being crowned as Portland’s all-time scoring king after surpassing Clyde Drexler. After the game, Lillard was asked about his legacy in Portland, and he gave the perfect response when his status as potentially being the best player in Blazers’ history was floated, via Sean Highkin.

Via Highkin on Twitter:

“That’s not for me to say. My trainer, Phil Beckner, always tells me, ‘When you’re great, you don’t need to tell everybody. Everybody will tell you,'” said Lillard.

“I think this is one of those things where I do think the body of work is there. I think my commitment and my investment to this organization is there. I think how often I’ve won, being a winner and having a lot of success individually and as a team us there. I think from a notoriety standpoint… I don’t think anybody’s done that before me. For me personally, the way I want to stamp myself is by winning a championship.”

While Dame doesn’t doubt he’s earned a place among the all-time greats in Blazers history, he acknowledged that it’s not his call to make. He is perfectly aware of all that he’s accomplished, and what he’s still seeking. If he wins a championship, however, Lillard might not hesitate to call himself the Blazers’ GOAT.

Lillard has been the face of the franchise ever since he was drafted in the first round in 2012. In 11 NBA seasons, Lillard has career averages of 24.7 points, 6.7 assists, and has hit 3.1 3-pointers per game at a 37.3 percent clip. He’s played in a total of 733 games for the team, starting every single game of his career.