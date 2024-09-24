NBA star Damian Lillard will be returning for his thirteenth season in the NBA and his second stint with the Milwaukee Bucks following their disappointing Playoffs finish a year ago. The eight-time All-Star has never been more determined to win his first NBA Championship and he'll look to do so in his latest offering from Adidas, the Adidas Dame 9.

The Adidas Dame 9 was first unveiled at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend along with the rest of the Adidas Basketball lineup, highlighting signature sneakers for players like Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, and Lillard himself. The Dame 9 was then released in late-August through a collaboration with streetwear brand B.A.P.E. to introduce the sneakers in a highly-limited colorway.

Now, as the upcoming season approaches, Adidas will bring forth a much more muted colorway that Lillard plans to wear throughout the season. Upon an initial look, we already see the “Cream City” hues behind this upcoming colorway.

The Adidas Dame 9 will return as the newest model in Lillard's signature line, dating all the way back to 2015. The Adidas Dame 9 comes complete with the newest in Adidas Basketball tech, including a futuristic design comprising of a molded TPU upper and underlaying “boots” to ensure comfort.

We see the upper don an off-white “Cream City” inspired colorway as the double boot design within is contrasted by green and purple, much the Milwaukee Bucks' classic uniforms. Damian Lillard's personal logo is seen in white along the tongue and we see the purple Adidas' three stripes across the uppers. All in all, this is a perfect colorway for Lillard to match with his team's scheme and we're already excited to watch him hooping in these.

The Adidas Dame 9 is set to release on October 22, 2024 and will come with a standard retail tag of $120. For all the performance capabilities the shoes offer, this is truly a solid price point for the specs one is getting in return. The shoes will release on Adidas as well as select retailers in ample quantities, so be sure to pick up your pair if you're feeling these!