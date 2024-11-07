Back in 2023, the Syracuse head coaching job was open and the rumor mill had many thinking former Florida head coach Dan Mullen might take it. However, he shut that down and the job was given to Fran Brown. Now, as the Orange are set to face Boston College, Mullen shed some light on those rumors a year later, via Teagan Brown of WMBF News.

“It's always an honor that people still remember the good things you did while coaching, but I enjoy this TV world right now,” Mullen said.

In late November 2023, not long after Dino Babers was fired by the Orange, Mullen replied to comments saying he should take a job with Syracuse, shutting it down immediately.

“Love the Cuse. But will not be the next head coach,” said Mullen on X.

Ultimately, Syracuse ended up hiring Fran Brown from Georgia, where he had been serving as defensive backs coach.

How has Fran Brown done since taking over for Syracuse?

In 2023, Syracuse finished 6-7, making and losing a bowl game. Now, with a portion of the season still remaining, Syracuse has already matched that win total and sits at 6-2. Additionally, they are 3-2 in conference play and 4-1 at home.

Syracuse's two losses have come against Stanford and Pittsburgh. On the other hand, they've beaten Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, NC State, and UNLV. It is worth noting, however, that they have a tough remaining schedule. They will face No. 4 Miami to finish the season as well as California, UConn and Boston College.

The biggest reason Syracuse has taken such a step forward has been their passing offense, which ranks No. 4 in the nation. The Orange are currently averaging 349 yards per game through the air, which is only ranked behind Ole Miss, Miami, and North Texas. The team's offense as a whole ranks No. 25 in the nation, averaging 444.2 yards per game.

Defensively, they haven't been perfect. In terms of total defense, they rank No. 54, allowing 351.5 yards per game.